Amid complex economic landscapes, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to address severe fiscal challenges in an upcoming budget. Aimed at revitalizing public services and fostering growth, this budget faces scrutiny from European counterparts.

France and Germany have criticized Starmer's proposal to implement a VAT on international school fees in the UK. Accusations have arisen that this policy could strain diplomatic ties and disrupt educational access for many children.

Meanwhile, Naspers' new leadership, under CEO Fabricio Bloisi, targets significant corporate reform. Aiming to enhance the market value of its arm Prosus, Naspers remains heavily invested in the Chinese tech giant Tencent.

