Market Tango: Stocks Waver Amid U.S.-China Trade Hopes

U.S. stocks fell as European equities rose, amidst U.S.-China tariff talks. Tech sector struggles affected major indices, while gold prices surged. Optimism remains on trade resolutions. The week ahead is loaded with key economic indicators and corporate earnings, driving market attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 00:55 IST
On a busy Monday marked by U.S.-China trade discussions and the start of a pivotal earnings week, U.S. stocks experienced a downturn, with European markets showing resilience. As tech giants faltered, the S&P and Nasdaq indices faced headwinds. Concurrently, gold prices climbed, indicating investor caution.

The absence of substantial market catalysts led to what Baird investment strategy analyst Ross Mayfield described as "a little bit of drift." Despite progress in easing trade tensions, especially with China, economic uncertainty loomed large, with concerns heightened by upcoming economic indicators.

With first-quarter earnings results from companies like Meta and Microsoft due, investors have divided attention. Treasury yields and the dollar adjusted slightly as the global market landscape remained introspective, keenly eyeing economic data and trade negotiations.

