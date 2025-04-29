Left Menu

Putin's Ceasefire Gesture Amid Tensions: A Bid for Peace or Tactical Pause?

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a three-day ceasefire in the conflict with Ukraine, coinciding with the 80th World War II victory anniversary. The move is seen as a gesture towards peace, though Ukraine and allies remain skeptical, pushing for longer-lasting resolutions amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 01:00 IST
In a move that has sent ripples across the international stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. This announcement aligns with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, a significant date for Russia.

The ceasefire, set to take place from May 8 to May 10, comes amid growing international pressure and skepticism from Ukraine and its European allies, who view the gesture as insufficient. Ukrainian officials argue that a true commitment to peace cannot be demonstrated by temporary pauses timed with commemorative events.

As the global community watches closely, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has expressed frustration over stalled peace efforts. They continue to call for a permanent cessation of hostilities. The ceasefire, while a potential stepping stone, highlights the complexities of international diplomacy and the challenges in achieving a lasting peace.

