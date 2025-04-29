Putin's Ceasefire Gesture Amid Tensions: A Bid for Peace or Tactical Pause?

In a move that has sent ripples across the international stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. This announcement aligns with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, a significant date for Russia.

The ceasefire, set to take place from May 8 to May 10, comes amid growing international pressure and skepticism from Ukraine and its European allies, who view the gesture as insufficient. Ukrainian officials argue that a true commitment to peace cannot be demonstrated by temporary pauses timed with commemorative events.

As the global community watches closely, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has expressed frustration over stalled peace efforts. They continue to call for a permanent cessation of hostilities. The ceasefire, while a potential stepping stone, highlights the complexities of international diplomacy and the challenges in achieving a lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)