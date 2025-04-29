Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Controversy Amidst 'Sanctuary Standoff'

Donald Trump's administration has aggressively enforced immigration policies, with early results showcased on the White House lawn despite growing concerns over due process. Photos of alleged criminals were displayed, and new executive orders aim to pressure cities and states limiting federal compliance.

After increasing border troop deployments and promising mass deportations, Trump has made immigration central to his 2024 agenda. His administration cites a significant drop in border crossings, yet worries over immigrant rights persist, especially in cases involving U.S.-citizen children.

The administration plans expanded detention capacities and criticizes 'sanctuary' locales for not cooperating with ICE, while contentious policies have led to heightened partisan debate, reflecting Trump's 45% approval rating on the issue, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

(With inputs from agencies.)