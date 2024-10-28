Boeing's Bold $15 Billion Capital Dawn Amidst Strike Shadows

Boeing is poised to launch a substantial $15 billion capital raise as early as Monday, according to a source familiar with the situation. Reuters initially reported on October 16 that the aviation titan was finalizing plans to raise this hefty sum to fortify finances weakened by a persistent strike.

The much-needed funds are rumored to be derived from a combination of common stock sales and mandatory convertible bonds, with the total potentially surpassing $15 billion based on investor demand, insiders reveal. However, Boeing has refrained from commenting on these developments.

The critical move comes amidst intense regulatory scrutiny, production setbacks, and a diminished customer trust following technical issues with the 737 MAX aircraft. Boeing is concurrently managing severe financial pressures, including a recent $6 billion quarterly loss and significant workforce reductions.

