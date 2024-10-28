Left Menu

Grand Finale of 'Cutting Chai' Season 6 Celebrates Talent and Creativity in Jaipur

The sixth season finale of 'Cutting Chai - Manch Aapke Vicharo Ka', held in Jaipur, showcased diverse talent and awarded a grand prize of Rs21,000. An audience member won a surprise trip to Manali. Organized by Treta Marketing, the event featured key figures and sponsors contributing to its success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:49 IST
Grand Finale of 'Cutting Chai' Season 6 Celebrates Talent and Creativity in Jaipur
Cutting Chai celebrates Season 6 with talents from all parts of India - An initiative by Treta Marketing and Services Pvt Ltd. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On October 26, 2024, Jaipur witnessed the grand finale of the sixth season of the renowned talent competition, 'Cutting Chai - Manch Aapke Vicharo Ka', hosted at Bhabha Public School. Organized by Treta Marketing and Services Pvt Ltd, the event pulled in audiences and participants from across the region, presenting a vivid display of talent.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the winner, who received a cash prize of Rs21,000. Adding to the thrill, a lucky audience member was awarded a fully-sponsored trip to Manali, heightening excitement among attendees. Urukaram Sharma, Managing Director of Bhabha Public School, applauded the event, describing it as a vibrant talent platform.

Aditya Tikku, head of Treta Marketing and founder of Cutting Chai, expressed his pride in the event surpassing expectations, highlighting its inclusivity. Key event partners included Neo Child Hospital, Shilpkar, Gupta Photo Studio, and Royal AKT Tours and Travels, all contributing to the event's seamless execution. Special appearances by industry figures further enhanced the finale's vibrancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

