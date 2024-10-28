Left Menu

NMDC Dismisses Merger Talks with KIOCL

NMDC Limited has refuted recent reports of a merger with KIOCL Limited. The company stated in an exchange filing that no official negotiations or communications regarding such a merger are underway. Any corporate merger decisions would be managed by the Ministry of Steel and DIPAM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:08 IST
NMDC Dismisses Merger Talks with KIOCL
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, NMDC Limited officially denied the existence of ongoing talks about merging with KIOCL Limited. The Navratna CPSE clarified its position in a formal exchange filing, emphasizing that any corporate merger initiatives would fall under the Ministry of Steel's purview, in coordination with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) under the Ministry of Finance.

Despite reports suggesting a potential union of Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) with NMDC, the latter assured stakeholders there have been no formal discussions or communications with the Government of India with regards to a merger. NMDC reiterated that such speculations hold no merit as conveyed by the President of India, nor do they reflect any governmental directive.

The mining giant further asserted that it has not received any notifications from authorities concerning a merger with KIOCL. Assuring transparency, NMDC stated that any future developments or information impacting market activity will comply with regulatory disclosure requirements. The company has also committed to providing updates if necessary and has requested that this clarification be duly recorded. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024