Left Menu

India's New Horizon: Tata Aircraft Complex Boosts 'Make in India' Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, marking India's first private facility to build military planes. The project, aimed at producing C295 aircraft, underscores India-Spain relations and aligns with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:49 IST
India's New Horizon: Tata Aircraft Complex Boosts 'Make in India' Mission
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's defense manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez opened the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, heralding the country's first private facility for military aircraft production.

The initiative, focused on the production of C295 planes, reflects a growing partnership between India and Spain while supporting the 'Make in India, Make for the World' campaign.

This project highlights India's accelerated project execution capabilities, promising job creation and enhanced skills across the aerospace sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024