India's New Horizon: Tata Aircraft Complex Boosts 'Make in India' Mission

In a significant development for India's defense manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez opened the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, heralding the country's first private facility for military aircraft production.

The initiative, focused on the production of C295 planes, reflects a growing partnership between India and Spain while supporting the 'Make in India, Make for the World' campaign.

This project highlights India's accelerated project execution capabilities, promising job creation and enhanced skills across the aerospace sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)