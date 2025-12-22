India Boosts Defense Manufacturing with Safran Collaboration

In a landmark development for India's Make-in-India program, India Optel Limited (IOL), a Mini Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has secured an agreement with Safran Electronics and Defense to locally manufacture two advanced military systems. This collaboration marks a significant stride in enhancing India's defense capabilities.

The agreement, finalized by IOL's CMD Tushar Tripathi and Safran's Global Business Unit Head Alexandre Ziegler, was witnessed by Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar in New Delhi on December 22, 2025. Following an MoU in January 2024, this agreement underscores the commitment to produce and support high-precision systems in India.

IOL will handle manufacturing, assembly, and quality assurance, aligning with Safran's expertise to bolster India's defense manufacturing ecosystem. The partnership aims to fortify the Indian Army's readiness and performance, contributing to the nation's strategic and operational needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)