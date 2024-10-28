Challenges Brew for Shree Renuka Sugars Amid Rising Income

Shree Renuka Sugars, a major player in the Indian sugar industry, faced a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.3 crore for the quarter ending in September, a significant decrease from the Rs 204.9 crore loss recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

In contrast to its losses, the company's total income saw a modest rise to Rs 2,578.2 crore from Rs 2,564.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, signaling potential underlying growth.

As a subsidiary of Wilmar Sugar and Energy Pte Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars also focuses on ethanol production and renewable power, highlighting its diversified approach within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)