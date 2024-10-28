Left Menu

Challenges Brew for Shree Renuka Sugars Amid Rising Income

Shree Renuka Sugars reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.3 crore for the quarter ending September, down from Rs 204.9 crore last year. Despite this, total income increased to Rs 2,578.2 crore. The company remains a leading sugar producer, also venturing into ethanol and renewable energy production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:25 IST
Shree Renuka Sugars, a major player in the Indian sugar industry, faced a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.3 crore for the quarter ending in September, a significant decrease from the Rs 204.9 crore loss recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

In contrast to its losses, the company's total income saw a modest rise to Rs 2,578.2 crore from Rs 2,564.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, signaling potential underlying growth.

As a subsidiary of Wilmar Sugar and Energy Pte Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars also focuses on ethanol production and renewable power, highlighting its diversified approach within the industry.

