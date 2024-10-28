Bharti Airtel's Leadership Shake-Up: Gopal Vittal to Transition Roles

Bharti Airtel revealed significant leadership shifts on Monday as part of a structured succession plan. Gopal Vittal is set to become the Executive Vice Chairman starting January 1, 2026, while Shashwat Sharma will assume the role of Managing Director and CEO from the same date.

The shake-up marks a pivotal moment for India's second-largest telecom firm, with Vittal bringing his extensive experience, having served as Airtel's MD and CEO for 12 years. This transition aims to maintain continuity while fostering growth amid a competitive industry landscape.

Current COO Shashwat Sharma has been appointed as the CEO-designate, marking a preparatory phase before his official takeover. Meanwhile, the company acknowledges Vittal's legacy of building a robust portfolio and driving market share, reinforcing their confidence in this strategic transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)