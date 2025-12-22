Left Menu

Coty's Strategic Shift: Leadership Changes Amidst Market Pressure

Coty appoints Markus Strobel as interim CEO amid market challenges. The company struggles with a 50% share-price drop this year and competition from new beauty brands. The leadership change includes Strobel, formerly of Procter & Gamble, as Coty seeks to revive sales and navigate economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:20 IST
Coty has appointed Markus Strobel, a Procter & Gamble veteran, as its new chairman and interim CEO, following the departure of Sue Nabi. This executive shake-up comes as the beauty conglomerate faces mounting pressure to improve its ailing mass-market business amid a significant drop in its stock value.

Strobel, with extensive experience in the beauty sector, is expected to steer Coty through these challenging times. As the company grapples with intensified competition from emerging beauty brands, this leadership transition from outgoing CEO Nabi signals an urgent need for strategic redirection.

The transition is fueled by JAB Holding's push for a leadership overhaul. With a review underway of Coty's consumer beauty segment, possible brand sales like CoverGirl and Rimmel are on the horizon as Coty aims to enhance its focus on the fragrance sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

