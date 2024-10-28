Left Menu

Prestige Group Expands with Prime Bengaluru Land Acquisition

Prestige Group has acquired 17.45 acres in Bengaluru for a Rs 462 crore housing project. Located in Whitefield, the land will support a 2.68 million sq ft residential development. Chairman Irfan Razack stated the acquisition complements existing projects and bolsters long-term community value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Realty giant Prestige Group has made headlines with the acquisition of 17.45 acres of land in Whitefield, Bengaluru, for a significant Rs 462 crore. The prime real estate is set to become a major housing project.

Spanning approximately 2.68 million square feet, the land will see the development of residential spaces, enhancing Prestige Group's portfolio in the region. Chairman and Managing Director Irfan Razack expressed his excitement over the strategic acquisition, noting its alignment with the company's vision for transformative spaces that offer long-term value.

The acquisition signifies Prestige Group's continued growth, as it remains a dominant player in the real estate market with 302 completed projects covering a massive 193 million square feet of developable area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

