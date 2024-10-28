Prestige Group Expands with Prime Bengaluru Land Acquisition

Realty giant Prestige Group has made headlines with the acquisition of 17.45 acres of land in Whitefield, Bengaluru, for a significant Rs 462 crore. The prime real estate is set to become a major housing project.

Spanning approximately 2.68 million square feet, the land will see the development of residential spaces, enhancing Prestige Group's portfolio in the region. Chairman and Managing Director Irfan Razack expressed his excitement over the strategic acquisition, noting its alignment with the company's vision for transformative spaces that offer long-term value.

The acquisition signifies Prestige Group's continued growth, as it remains a dominant player in the real estate market with 302 completed projects covering a massive 193 million square feet of developable area.

(With inputs from agencies.)