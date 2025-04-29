Power Outage in Iberia: REE Rules Out Cyberattack

Spanish electricity grid operator REE has preliminarily dismissed a cyberattack as the reason behind the massive power outage that darkened most of Spain and Portugal on Monday.

The blackout, occurring at 12:33 p.m. local time, marked the worst power failure ever documented in the Iberian Peninsula, with electricity restoration delayed until the evening. REE's System Operations Chief, Eduardo Prieto, announced that a significant power generation loss in southwestern Spain destabilized the system, resulting in a severance from the French grid connection.

While solar power could potentially be involved, Prieto indicated that it was too soon to definitively attribute the issue to that source. Despite the temporary disruption, he assured that the system has stabilized and is functioning normally.

(With inputs from agencies.)