Indian Army Ramps Up Joint Preparedness Amid Rising Cross-Border Tensions
The Indian Army collaborates with the Central Armed Police Forces in 'Sanyukt Abhyas' to boost readiness for multi-agency operations. Specialised training also empowers Village Defence Groups in Jammu and Kashmir, enhancing local security. Tensions persist as India vows action against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.
The Indian Army, alongside the Central Armed Police Forces, has executed a joint exercise named "Sanyukt Abhyas" to improve preparedness for coordinated operations. The Trishakti Corps announced on social media, emphasizing the exercise's focus on sharpening skills for joint missions and remaining ready for any operational scenario.
Previously, the Army held specialized training for Village Defence Groups in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following an April terror attack in Pahalgam. This initiative is crucial for bolstering border security and reflects ongoing efforts to empower local communities. The training includes weapon handling, tactical response, and scenario preparedness, equipping these groups to effectively assist in safeguarding the border regions.
Amid escalating border tensions and the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, India has intensified its stance against Pakistan regarding cross-border terrorism support. The government has vowed severe repercussions for those responsible for the attack, marking it as one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
