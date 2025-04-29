Left Menu

Call for Unity: Parliament Special Session Demanded Amid Pahalgam Tragedy

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have urged Prime Minister Modi to convene a special parliamentary session following a terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. The opposition seeks to demonstrate national unity and solidarity in response to the attack, despite political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:54 IST
Call for Unity: Parliament Special Session Demanded Amid Pahalgam Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an urgent appeal for national unity, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi have petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special parliamentary session. The request follows a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists, last week.

The Congress leaders' letters underscore the need for a powerful demonstration of collective resolve in confronting the incident. They express hope that a parliamentary session will illustrate India's determination to stand united against terrorism, emphasizing that this tragedy has outraged the nation.

While the opposition calls for solidarity, BJP sources suggest political motivations behind the demand. An all-party meeting was recently convened, although the Prime Minister's absence has been noted. The government is yet to respond formally to the request for a special session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

