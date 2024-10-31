Fed's Easing Signals Dollar's Softening Trend
The dollar slipped as U.S. data indicated easing price pressures, supporting expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. Recent economic releases suggest a soft landing for the U.S. economy, while global currency fluctuations were noted due to varying central bank stances and upcoming pivotal economic events.
The dollar experienced a significant dip on Thursday following data suggesting diminishing price pressures in the U.S. This development is likely to influence Federal Reserve policymakers to reduce short-term borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point next week, aligning with ongoing economic trends.
September's consumer spending in the U.S. rose more than anticipated, positioning the economy on a steeper growth path for the final quarter. Concurrently, the personal consumption expenditures index rose by 2.1%, a slight decline from August's revised 2.3%, closer to the Fed's 2% inflation goal.
Meanwhile, the dollar faced pressure against the yen and euro, with the Bank of Japan's less dovish stance and hotter-than-expected eurozone inflation data impacting currency dynamics. Attention now shifts to Friday's nonfarm payrolls report and the U.S. presidential election next week, events crucial for the economy's year-end tone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
