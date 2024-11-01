Left Menu

Boeing's Next Move: New Wage Offer for Striking Workers

Boeing plans to present an improved wage proposal to the union of over 33,000 striking factory workers on the U.S. West Coast. The workers, responsible for building the 737 MAX jet, began their strike on September 13 after rejecting previous offers from the aerospace giant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 03:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 03:40 IST
Boeing's Next Move: New Wage Offer for Striking Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing is set to present an enhanced wage proposal to the union representing more than 33,000 striking factory workers on the U.S. West Coast, sources told Reuters.

These workers, who are essential to the production of Boeing's top-selling 737 MAX aircraft, have been on strike since September 13.

The strike was initiated after employees turned down two earlier offers from the company, seeking better compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024