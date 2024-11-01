Boeing's Next Move: New Wage Offer for Striking Workers
Boeing plans to present an improved wage proposal to the union of over 33,000 striking factory workers on the U.S. West Coast. The workers, responsible for building the 737 MAX jet, began their strike on September 13 after rejecting previous offers from the aerospace giant.
