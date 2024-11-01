Airlines Push Back Against Biden's Aviation Inquiry
Major airline groups criticized the Biden administration's public inquiry into air travel competition, fearing its potential impact on U.S. aviation. They urge the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division to extend the comment period, emphasizing the need for careful, thorough data collection without disrupting operations during the busy holiday season.
Country:
- United States
Major airline groups are speaking out against the Biden administration's broad inquiry into the state of competition within the aviation sector, labeling it as potentially disruptive to the future of U.S. airlines.
Groups such as Airlines for America and the International Air Transport Association have formally requested the Justice Department's Antitrust Division to prolong the public comment period by an additional 60 days beyond the current deadline of December 23.
The associations argue that the government should not rush the process of gathering information about the air transportation market, especially during the holiday season, which could strain resources and lead to incomplete data collection.
