Reliance Foundation Athletes Shine at Indian Open Throws Competition

In a striking display of athletic prowess, Reliance Foundation athletes emerged as standout performers at the 4th Indian Open Throws Competition, held at the Jio Institute in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai. The athletes collectively bagged an impressive tally of seven medals, comprising three golds, one silver, and four bronzes.

Top performers Harshita Sehrawat and Damneet Singh clinched gold in the women's and men's hammer throw events, with Harshita achieving a personal best of 59.08m and Damneet triumphing with a season-best throw of 65.69m. Harshita expressed satisfaction with her performance but promised to refine her skills in preparation for the upcoming Federation Cup.

Coach Steve Lemke praised the athletes' consistency and noted that the young javelin throwers showed significant promise. Other medalists included Kachnar Chaudhary, Karishma Sanil, Bhartpreet Singh, Gaurav Patel, and Virendra Yadav. Meanwhile, Haryana's Ujjawal Choudhary set a new national record in the U20 discus throw, highlighting the event's competitive spirit.

