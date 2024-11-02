Coal India Marks 50 Years: From Coal Giant to Diversified Energy Leader

The state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) marked its 50th anniversary on November 1, 2024. Initially established on November 1, 1975, as a holding company for nationalized coal mines, the company has shown robust growth since its inception.

When CIL was formed, coal production stood at 89 Million Tonnes (MT) for the fiscal year 1975-76. The Ministry of Coal reports that by the end of FY 2024, CIL's output reached an impressive 773.6 MT, reflecting an 8.7-fold increase. The ministry highlighted CIL's key role in supplying 80% of its coal to power plants at competitive rates, ensuring affordable electricity for citizens.

Despite a significant reduction in its workforce from its early days, now standing at 2.25 lakh from 6.75 lakh, the company has excelled in productivity. Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, emphasized the necessity of indigenous production to minimize costly imports. As CIL ventures into its golden jubilee year, Reddy conveyed best wishes, urging further production elevation while maintaining social and safety commitments.

The journey over nearly five decades has been eventful for CIL, adapting through various challenges. Transitioning from purely coal production, the company is now exploring ventures in solar power, pithead power plants, coal gasification, and critical minerals, all in the nation's best interest. Since 2007, CIL has observed November 1 as Foundation Day, featuring commemorative events like the J B Kumaramangalam Memorial lecture. The celebration continues this year on November 3 in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)