Left Menu

Indian Real Estate Boom: Record Growth in Major Cities

The Indian residential real estate market has seen significant growth, with top developers reporting a 43% CAGR in pre-sales from FY21 to FY24. The sector's momentum is driven by increasing absorption rates and strategic expansions, bolstered by RERA, and expected to maintain steady progress in upcoming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:08 IST
Indian Real Estate Boom: Record Growth in Major Cities
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian residential real estate sector is experiencing a remarkable increase, with pre-sales reaching Rs 1.2 trillion, marking a 43% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY21 to FY24, according to a report by Axis Capital. The growth is majorly fueled by rising absorption rates and a focus on expanding project launches across both major and emerging markets.

The report highlights that the surge, largely concentrated between FY21 and FY24, attributes 80% of growth to established markets, especially in the top seven cities, which saw a 41% growth in value. Developers have scaled operations within established markets, prompting substantial growth, while simultaneously building pipelines outside of their traditional strongholds.

The successful introduction of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) facilitated developers' ability to venture beyond their primary markets. Major firms, including DLF, Oberoi, and Sunteck, have not only deepened their roots in regions like the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) but also expanded into new terrains like Pune and Bengaluru, contributing to an addition of an estimated 130 million sq ft in new projects.

Although a recent inclination towards premium and luxury housing has slightly affected absorption rates, demand remains robust, with broader choices and stronger brand positioning ensuring steady market stability. Forecasts for the FY24-26 period suggest a 24% CAGR in pre-sales for the sector. Supply dynamics reveal a 29% increase in developer participation since 2020, primarily in MMR and Hyderabad, while NCR and Bengaluru experienced slight declines. Still, record transaction volumes are recorded, with MMR, Pune, and Hyderabad showing exceptional absorption rates.

As supply constraints ease in areas like Noida and key zones of Bengaluru and Chennai, continued growth of 5-10% is anticipated over the next two to three years. The overall outlook for the Indian residential real estate market remains positive, projecting substantial progress as new supply hits the market in previously constrained areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024