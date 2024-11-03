Indian Wedding Season Sparks Economic Boom with Over 48 Lakh Ceremonies

Following a successful Diwali season, traders nationwide are gearing up for the lucrative wedding season set to start on November 12, coinciding with Dev Uthani Ekadashi, and running until December 16. A study by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) predicts that the retail sector, including both goods and services, is poised to benefit substantially from an estimated 48 lakh weddings, bringing in nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in revenue.

Last year's figures showed 35 lakh weddings during the same season, generating Rs 4.25 lakh crore. The influx of auspicious wedding dates—18 compared to 11 in 2023—is expected to drive significant growth, according to CAIT. In Delhi alone, approximately 4.5 lakh weddings are anticipated. As outlined by Acharya Durgesh Tare, Convenor of CAIT's Veda and Spiritual Committee, auspicious dates for weddings fall on a bevy of days in November and December.

The wedding season will then take a hiatus before resuming mid-January through March 2025. CAIT's economic projections are based on inputs from leading industry bodies across 75 cities specializing in wedding-related markets. Additionally, there is a noted shift in consumer preferences towards local Indian products, resonating with the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as highlighted by CAIT Secretary General and MP Praveen Khandelwal. The comprehensive expenditure on weddings spans goods and services, including apparel, jewellery, venues, event management, and the burgeoning sector of social media wedding services. (ANI)

