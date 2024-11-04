Left Menu

Stonepeak in $3.1 Billion Talks to Acquire Air Transport Services Group

Stonepeak is in advanced talks to acquire Air Transport Services Group, a provider of aircraft leasing and cargo services, for about $3.1 billion. This deal, if successful, reflects the growing importance of air cargo in logistics, with ATSG being a key player with notable clients like Amazon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 01:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 01:34 IST
Stonepeak in $3.1 Billion Talks to Acquire Air Transport Services Group

Stonepeak, an investment firm based in New York, is in advanced negotiations to acquire Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) for approximately $3.1 billion, including debt. Sources close to the matter say the deal is poised to offer a 30% premium per share for ATSG, which may be finalized soon.

This potential acquisition underscores the critical role air cargo plays in modern logistics, especially with increasing online consumer demand from retailers such as Temu and Shein. ATSG, with a significant fleet and operations, including clients like Amazon, is seen as a strategic asset in this vital sector.

Originating from Airborne Freight Corporation, ATSG, now based in Wilmington, Ohio, still counts significant partnerships and infrastructure following its roots. Despite a recent dip in revenue, expectations are set for a rebound as market conditions improve. Stonepeak's acquisition interest aligns with its broader strategy in infrastructure and logistics investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024