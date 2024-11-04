Left Menu

UK Finance Shake-Up: National Insurance and Broadcasting Rules Spotlight

This article covers significant developments in the UK, such as Rachel Reeves discussing how businesses could manage a national insurance rise, Shell's struggle for regulatory approval in Nigeria, Affirm's UK launch of its payment service, and calls for revising UK broadcasting rules by the BBC chair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 06:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 06:46 IST
UK Finance Shake-Up: National Insurance and Broadcasting Rules Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rachel Reeves, the British finance minister, has suggested that UK businesses can manage increases in employer national insurance contributions by adjusting profits or enhancing efficiencies instead of lowering worker wages. This comes amid broader economic discussions in the country.

Meanwhile, Shell faces challenges in obtaining approval for its $1.3 billion sale of its onshore oil and gas business in Nigeria, with regulatory bodies contesting the divestment. This represents a significant hurdle for the energy giant seeking to streamline its operations.

In a development in fintech, US-based 'buy now, pay later' company Affirm has made its way into the UK market, launching interest-free and interest-bearing loans. Furthermore, the head of the BBC, Samir Shah, urges the modernization of outdated broadcasting regulations, highlighting the need for more agile public service broadcasting in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024