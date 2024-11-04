Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Sales Dip: A 9% Decline in October

Ashok Leyland, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, reported a 9% decline in total vehicle sales for October, with figures dropping from 16,864 units last year to 15,310 units. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales fell by 8%, while light commercial vehicles dropped 12%.

Updated: 04-11-2024 11:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicle giant Ashok Leyland, under the Hinduja Group, announced a notable drop in sales this October, with figures showing a 9% decrease compared to the same month last year.

The company's medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales, including exports, plummeted by 8%, recording 9,408 units sold compared to 10,185 units last October.

Sales of light commercial vehicles also witnessed a decline, with a 12% fall year-on-year. Overall domestic sales, combining both categories, dropped by 11% from October 2023 to October 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

