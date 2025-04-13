Left Menu

Virat Kohli Leads Royal Challengers to Victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down a target of 174 runs in 17.3 overs with contributions from Philip Salt and Devdutt Padikkal. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten with 62 runs, and a disciplined bowling attack ensured the team secured a comfortable win against their opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:56 IST
Cricket
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling cricket match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully chased a target of 174 runs set by their opponents in just 17.3 overs. Led by a striking performance from Virat Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 62, the team clinched victory with ease.

Philip Salt contributed a vital 65 runs before being caught out by Yashasvi Jaiswal off Kumar Kartikeya's delivery. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal supported the chase with an unbeaten 40 runs, ensuring the team crossed the finish line without further losses.

The bowlers put forth a commendable effort, curbing the opposition batsmen with strategic deliveries. As the dust settled on the field, Royal Challengers emerged triumphant, exemplifying teamwork and skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

