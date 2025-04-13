Left Menu

Nissan Revamps India Strategy with Seven-Seater and Compact SUV Launch

Nissan plans to launch a seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle in the last quarter of fiscal 2025-26 and a five-seater compact SUV in early fiscal 2026-27 in India. The automaker aims to expand touch points and triple domestic sales as part of its India strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:03 IST
Nissan Revamps India Strategy with Seven-Seater and Compact SUV Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese automaker Nissan has announced its upcoming strategy for the Indian market with the launch of a seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in the final quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. A five-seater compact SUV is also set to roll out towards the end of the April-June quarter in 2026-27.

Nissan India Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa expressed the company's focus on reshaping its product portfolio for the Indian market. The new launches, which include a seven-seater B-MPV and compact SUVs, will feature robust Japanese engineering and Nissan technology. The vehicles will be manufactured at Nissan's joint-venture plant in Chennai.

As Nissan ventures to expand its market presence, the automaker plans to increase its network of showrooms and workshops. With an aim to triple both domestic sales and exports, Nissan introduced the new Magnite last year and projects further growth in sales volumes by expanding its footprint across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025