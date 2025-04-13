Nissan Revamps India Strategy with Seven-Seater and Compact SUV Launch
Nissan plans to launch a seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle in the last quarter of fiscal 2025-26 and a five-seater compact SUV in early fiscal 2026-27 in India. The automaker aims to expand touch points and triple domestic sales as part of its India strategy.
Japanese automaker Nissan has announced its upcoming strategy for the Indian market with the launch of a seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in the final quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. A five-seater compact SUV is also set to roll out towards the end of the April-June quarter in 2026-27.
Nissan India Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa expressed the company's focus on reshaping its product portfolio for the Indian market. The new launches, which include a seven-seater B-MPV and compact SUVs, will feature robust Japanese engineering and Nissan technology. The vehicles will be manufactured at Nissan's joint-venture plant in Chennai.
As Nissan ventures to expand its market presence, the automaker plans to increase its network of showrooms and workshops. With an aim to triple both domestic sales and exports, Nissan introduced the new Magnite last year and projects further growth in sales volumes by expanding its footprint across India.
