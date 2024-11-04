Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Festive Sales While Bajaj Faces Domestic Decline

Hero MotoCorp reported its highest-ever retail sales during the festive period, propelled by growth in the 125cc motorcycle segment and electric vehicles. Meanwhile, Bajaj Automobiles experienced an 8% domestic decline, despite an overall year-on-year growth driven by a strong 22% increase in exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:40 IST
Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Festive Sales While Bajaj Faces Domestic Decline
Representative Image (Photo- X/@HeroMotoCorp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong display of market leadership, Hero MotoCorp announced on Monday that it achieved its highest retail sales ever during the recent festive season, beginning with Navratri. The company sold over 1.6 million units, representing a commendable 13 percent rise compared to the previous year's festive period.

Hero MotoCorp attributed this success to a surge in demand from both urban and rural areas. Notably, the 125cc motorcycle segment, featuring the Xtreme 125R, proved to be a significant growth catalyst, while the 100cc segment also contributed positively to sales.

Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle brand, VIDA, reached a remarkable milestone with 11,600 units sold, alongside the Harley-Davidson X440's sales exceeding 2,800 units. The company plans to expand its Premia network to over 100 locations by the end of the fiscal year, aiming to enhance brand reach and accessibility.

CEO Niranjan Gupta celebrated a second consecutive year of record festive retail sales, emphasizing Hero MotoCorp's standing as India's preferred brand. Gupta also noted that rural demand caught up with urban sales in the latter half of the festival.

In contrast, Bajaj Automobiles reported an 8 percent decrease in domestic sales in October compared to the same month last year, recording sales of 255,909 units, down from 278,486. Despite the domestic drop, Bajaj achieved a 2 percent overall growth, driven by a robust 22 percent rise in exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024