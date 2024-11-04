European Markets Steady Amid U.S. Election Focus

European shares steadied on Monday, as the tug-of-war between technology stock losses and resource-linked shares gains left the market flat. The anticipation surrounding the U.S. presidential election further heightened market awareness.

The pan-European STOXX 600 held its ground at 510.89 points, buoyed by a 0.6% rise in energy stocks. This upswing came after OPEC+ opted to delay an increase in oil production, causing a spike in oil prices. Basic resources also experienced a boost, gaining 0.3% as base metal prices rose following the dollar's weakening.

Conversely, technology stocks faltered, slipping 0.7%. Notably, STMicroelectronics dropped 1.6% post-downgrade by Morgan Stanley. Focus shifted towards the U.S. election with its close call between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are expected to announce interest rate decisions this week, with anticipated cuts, influencing market dynamics.

