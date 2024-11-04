Left Menu

European Markets Steady Amid U.S. Election Focus

European shares remained steady on Monday as technology stocks' losses counterbalanced gains in resource-linked shares, amidst focus on the U.S. presidential election. The STOXX 600 index saw energy stocks rise due to OPEC+'s decision affecting oil prices. Upcoming U.S. and European interest rate decisions are key market events this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:04 IST
European Markets Steady Amid U.S. Election Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares steadied on Monday, as the tug-of-war between technology stock losses and resource-linked shares gains left the market flat. The anticipation surrounding the U.S. presidential election further heightened market awareness.

The pan-European STOXX 600 held its ground at 510.89 points, buoyed by a 0.6% rise in energy stocks. This upswing came after OPEC+ opted to delay an increase in oil production, causing a spike in oil prices. Basic resources also experienced a boost, gaining 0.3% as base metal prices rose following the dollar's weakening.

Conversely, technology stocks faltered, slipping 0.7%. Notably, STMicroelectronics dropped 1.6% post-downgrade by Morgan Stanley. Focus shifted towards the U.S. election with its close call between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are expected to announce interest rate decisions this week, with anticipated cuts, influencing market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024