Storm Chaos Disrupts Barcelona Flights

A severe rainstorm in Barcelona led to the cancellation or delay of 50 flights at El Prat airport. Seventeen incoming flights were diverted, and urban train services were disrupted. The storm follows devastating flash floods in Valencia, which resulted in significant fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major rainfall event wreaked havoc at Barcelona's El Prat airport on Monday, leading to the cancellation or severe delay of 50 flights.

To manage the situation, 17 flights scheduled to land were redirected to alternate airports, according to an Aena announcement on its X account. This storm struck hard, coming just days after severe flash floods in Valencia claimed over 200 lives.

Operations resumed later Monday morning as the weather cleared, while urban train services in Catalonia faced cancellations, reported Transport Minister Oscar Puente on his X account.

