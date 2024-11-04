Storm Chaos Disrupts Barcelona Flights

A major rainfall event wreaked havoc at Barcelona's El Prat airport on Monday, leading to the cancellation or severe delay of 50 flights.

To manage the situation, 17 flights scheduled to land were redirected to alternate airports, according to an Aena announcement on its X account. This storm struck hard, coming just days after severe flash floods in Valencia claimed over 200 lives.

Operations resumed later Monday morning as the weather cleared, while urban train services in Catalonia faced cancellations, reported Transport Minister Oscar Puente on his X account.

(With inputs from agencies.)