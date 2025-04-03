Andhra Pradesh on Alert: Thunderstorms and Heatwave Warnings

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for potential thunderstorms and high temperatures this Thursday, as issued by the State Disaster Management Authority. Scattered thundershowers are expected across parts of the state.

Specifically, the Alluri Sitarama Raju, Prakasam districts, and Rayalaseema region are on alert for rain and thunderstorms. The authorities have advised farmers and laborers to exercise caution against lightning, emphasizing the risks involved.

Despite the forecasted rain, temperatures are soaring, with Madugula in Anakapalli district recording a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Duvvuru in YSR Kadapa district at 38.9 degrees. Other areas like Kothapalli, Kondapalli, and Amaravati also reported temperatures exceeding 38 degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)