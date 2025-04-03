Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh on Alert: Thunderstorms and Heatwave Warnings

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warns of potential thunderstorms and high temperatures in various parts of the state. Farmers and laborers are advised to take precautions against lightning and avoid open spaces. Temperatures in several districts have reached above 38 degrees Celsius.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:50 IST
Andhra Pradesh on Alert: Thunderstorms and Heatwave Warnings
Heatwave Deaths Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for potential thunderstorms and high temperatures this Thursday, as issued by the State Disaster Management Authority. Scattered thundershowers are expected across parts of the state.

Specifically, the Alluri Sitarama Raju, Prakasam districts, and Rayalaseema region are on alert for rain and thunderstorms. The authorities have advised farmers and laborers to exercise caution against lightning, emphasizing the risks involved.

Despite the forecasted rain, temperatures are soaring, with Madugula in Anakapalli district recording a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Duvvuru in YSR Kadapa district at 38.9 degrees. Other areas like Kothapalli, Kondapalli, and Amaravati also reported temperatures exceeding 38 degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025