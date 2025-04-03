Left Menu

Campus Turmoil: Political Storm Surrounds Hyderabad Central University Land Dispute

Students at Hyderabad Central University protest against campus deforestation, as Congress leader accuses BJP and BRS of politicizing the issue. Opposition condemns Telangana government's land auction plan. Environmental concerns and accusations of strong-arm tactics aggravate tensions. Protests highlight fears of ecological damage and impacts on academia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:18 IST
Campus Turmoil: Political Storm Surrounds Hyderabad Central University Land Dispute
Congress leader Kota Neelima (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hyderabad Central University (HCU) is facing a wave of student protests against deforestation on its campus, as Congress leader Kota Neelima accuses the BJP and BRS of exploiting the issue for political gain. Neelima charged that the ongoing 'crisis' could harm ordinary citizens and students.

The controversy erupted after Telangana ministers clarified that the government owns the disputed land. Despite Supreme Court orders enabling the land's clearance, protestors demand accountability, questioning the motives behind the BJP and BRS's apparent politicization of student protests.

Opposition leaders have slammed the Telangana government's plans to auction 400 acres of HCU land, voicing environmental concerns. BRS officials criticized police response and warned against ecologically harmful land development. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy urged an immediate suspension of tree felling, highlighting wildlife displacement risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025