Campus Turmoil: Political Storm Surrounds Hyderabad Central University Land Dispute

The Hyderabad Central University (HCU) is facing a wave of student protests against deforestation on its campus, as Congress leader Kota Neelima accuses the BJP and BRS of exploiting the issue for political gain. Neelima charged that the ongoing 'crisis' could harm ordinary citizens and students.

The controversy erupted after Telangana ministers clarified that the government owns the disputed land. Despite Supreme Court orders enabling the land's clearance, protestors demand accountability, questioning the motives behind the BJP and BRS's apparent politicization of student protests.

Opposition leaders have slammed the Telangana government's plans to auction 400 acres of HCU land, voicing environmental concerns. BRS officials criticized police response and warned against ecologically harmful land development. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy urged an immediate suspension of tree felling, highlighting wildlife displacement risks.

