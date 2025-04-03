Left Menu

Violent Storms and Tornadoes Ravage South and Midwest

Violent storms and tornadoes battered the South and Midwest, causing damage, power outages, and issuing severe weather warnings. Forecasts predict significant flash flooding with historic rainfall over the next few days, threatening millions across multiple states. Authorities caution residents to remain vigilant as dangerous weather continues.

Violent storms and tornadoes lashed the South and Midwest on Wednesday, tearing roofs off homes, downing power lines, and hurling debris into the sky. Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi were hit hardest, as forecasters cited an unstable atmosphere and moisture from the Gulf as contributing factors.

The National Weather Service has warned of more life-threatening flash flooding expected through Saturday. With forecasts predicting over a foot of rain, the agency calls the event 'once in a generation.' Approximately 90 million people are at risk, stretching from Texas to Maine.

Power outages affected over 134,000 customers, while high winds wreaked havoc, particularly in Indiana. As authorities assess the damage, communities brace for continued severe weather, with a high-risk zone encompassing parts of Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri, among others.

