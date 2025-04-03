Left Menu

Health Storm: FTC's Insulin Hold, State Lawsuits, and Hungary's Military Against Disease

The health sector faces tumultuous times as the FTC pauses a lawsuit on insulin prices involving major pharmacy-benefit managers. Democratic states challenge Trump's $11 billion health funding cut. Meanwhile, Hungary employs its military to combat a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, marking its first case in over 50 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:36 IST
The Federal Trade Commission put a hold on its lawsuit against pharmacy-benefit manager units of UnitedHealth, Cigna, and CVS Health concerning insulin prices, following the Trump administration's dismissal of two Democratic commissioners, Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, who had backed the lawsuit against PBMs.

On Tuesday, Democratic-led states filed a lawsuit against President Trump's administration, objecting to the revocation of $11 billion in federal health grants originally designated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The states argue that the Department of Health and Human Services overstepped its authority in reclaiming these funds.

Hungary faced an unprecedented challenge with a resurgence of foot-and-mouth disease, prompting the deployment of troops and heightened disinfection efforts. The outbreak, occurring for the first time in more than half a century, threatens trade conditions with neighboring Slovakia and Austria.

