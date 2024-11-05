Left Menu

Suzuki Motorcycle India Hits Sales Record in October

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a significant sales increase in October 2024, with a 19% year-on-year growth reaching 1,20,055 units. Domestic sales reached an all-time high, while exports saw a decline. Managing Director Kenichi Meda recognized the milestone as a major achievement for the company.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a notable increase in its vehicle sales for October 2024, achieving a 19% year-on-year growth with the sale of 1,20,055 units. This marks a significant rise from the 1,00,507 vehicles sold in October last year.

Notably, domestic sales for the two-wheeler manufacturer reached an all-time high of 1,04,940 vehicles, up 24% from the 84,302 units recorded in October 2023. These figures highlight the growing demand for Suzuki vehicles within the Indian market.

However, the company faced a 7% decline in exports, with 15,115 units shipped in October 2024 compared to 16,205 in the previous year. Despite this, Kenichi Meda, Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India, celebrated the domestic sales achievement as a crucial milestone for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

