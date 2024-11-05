Left Menu

Government Rolls Out Subsidised Wheat Flour and Rice in Bharat Phase-II

The government has launched phase-II of its Bharat brand subsidised wheat flour and rice sales. Flour is priced at Rs 30 per kg, rice at Rs 34 per kg. This measure aims to stabilize consumer prices. Stocks allocated will last until used up, with the possibility of restocking if needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:07 IST
Government Rolls Out Subsidised Wheat Flour and Rice in Bharat Phase-II
rice procurement Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The government, in a bid to alleviate consumer burden from high prices, launched phase-II of the Bharat brand's subsidised wheat flour and rice sales on Tuesday.

Wheat flour will be sold at Rs 30 per kg and rice at Rs 34 per kg in 5kg and 10kg packets through cooperatives like NCCF, Nafed, and Kendriya Bhandar, along with online platforms. This initiative, described by Food Minister Pralhad Joshi as a temporary intervention, aims to bring price relief to consumers.

Minister Joshi noted that the government allocated 3.69 lakh tonnes of wheat and 2.91 lakh tonnes of rice for this phase from the FCI reserves. Addressing concerns about pricing and sales, he emphasized the program's consumer relief focus over business goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024