Government Rolls Out Subsidised Wheat Flour and Rice in Bharat Phase-II

The government, in a bid to alleviate consumer burden from high prices, launched phase-II of the Bharat brand's subsidised wheat flour and rice sales on Tuesday.

Wheat flour will be sold at Rs 30 per kg and rice at Rs 34 per kg in 5kg and 10kg packets through cooperatives like NCCF, Nafed, and Kendriya Bhandar, along with online platforms. This initiative, described by Food Minister Pralhad Joshi as a temporary intervention, aims to bring price relief to consumers.

Minister Joshi noted that the government allocated 3.69 lakh tonnes of wheat and 2.91 lakh tonnes of rice for this phase from the FCI reserves. Addressing concerns about pricing and sales, he emphasized the program's consumer relief focus over business goals.

