11th IIFTC Awards: Celebrating the Nexus of Cinema and Tourism

The 11th IIFTC Awards in Mumbai honored filmmakers and actors for promoting global tourism through cinema. Highlighting cinema's role as a cross-cultural bridge, the event celebrated Ashok Amritraj's contributions and recognized Indian films that showcased stunning destinations, enhancing international tourism and cultural understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:31 IST
Master filmmaker Subhash Ghai honours Ace Hollywood Producer Ashok Amritraj with IIFTC Global Indian Cinema Icon Award. Image Credit: ANI
The 11th edition of the IIFTC Awards, Asia's largest film tourism event, convened in Mumbai to honor significant contributions to global tourism through cinema. The awards recognized filmmakers and actors for turning the spotlight on global destinations, inspiring audiences to explore new cultures.

Event promoter Harshad Bhagwat emphasized cinema's role in bridging cultural gaps, noting its power to showcase global diversity. The awards celebrated Ashok Amritraj as a visionary in uniting cultures through storytelling. Amritraj lauded cinema's unmatched ability to connect global audiences by highlighting various destinations and experiences.

The IIFTC event, held from October 23rd to 25th, brought together over 50 companies from more than 20 countries, fostering collaboration between filmmakers and international tourism boards. This year's honorees included several Indian films recognized for showcasing breathtaking locations, further cementing cinema's role in influencing global travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

