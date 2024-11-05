Philippines Bolsters Maritime Security with New Patrol Craft
The Philippines will improve its maritime security by acquiring 40 fast patrol craft for its coast guard. This purchase will be funded by official development assistance from France and has been approved by the National Economic and Development Authority Board, under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
The Philippines is set to enhance its maritime security with the acquisition of 40 fast patrol craft for its coast guard, according to the economic planning agency's announcement on Tuesday.
This strategic purchase will be financed through official development assistance from the French government, reflecting strengthened bilateral cooperation.
The acquisition has received the green light from the National Economic and Development Authority Board, which is headed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., highlighting its importance to national defense and regional stability.
