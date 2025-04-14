Left Menu

French Government Faces No-Confidence Threat Over Austerity Budget

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's administration is under pressure as French opposition parties threaten a no-confidence vote following Finance Minister Eric Lombard's revelation of a 2026 budget demanding 40 billion euros in savings. Key decisions hinge on the Socialists, who hold sway in Parliament.

Updated: 14-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:50 IST
The French government is teetering on the brink of a no-confidence vote as opposition parties react to proposed austerity measures. Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, who narrowly secured approval for the 2025 budget, faces renewed scrutiny over the 2026 budget, which demands significant savings.

Finance Minister Eric Lombard detailed in an interview that cutting the budget deficit to 4.6% by 2026 would necessitate savings of 40 billion euros. This announcement has ruffled feathers, leading to threats from across the political spectrum of potentially ousting the government.

Socialist and far-left parties are wary of supporting any measures perceived as harsh austerity, while far-right factions have hinted at backing a no-confidence vote. Bayrou's survival may depend on appeasing Socialist lawmakers, who previously made significant concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

