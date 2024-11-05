IREL and UKTMP JSC Establish IREUK Titanium to Strengthen Titanium Value Chain in India

India's IREL (India) Limited, a Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), has partnered with Kazakhstan's Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant JSC (UKTMP JSC) to create a new joint venture company, IREUK Titanium Limited. The joint venture aims to foster the production of titanium slag (Ti Slag) in India, utilizing the unique strengths of both entities to bolster the titanium value chain within the country. The official agreement was signed by Dr. Deependra Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of IREL, and Ms. Assem Mamutova, President of UKTMP JSC, in the presence of senior dignitaries from India and Kazakhstan, including Dr. A.K. Mohanty, Secretary of DAE, and Mr. Iran Sharkhan, Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Industry & Construction.

The creation of IREUK Titanium Limited signals a strategic move towards achieving self-reliance in titanium production for India. This partnership seeks to maximize the utilization of IREL’s surplus ilmenite reserves from Odisha by transforming this low-grade resource into high-grade titanium feedstock. The joint venture aims not only to enhance India’s capability in producing titanium but also to create valuable employment opportunities within the state of Odisha. Additionally, UKTMP JSC's agreement to off-take significant quantities of titanium slag will help secure its own raw material needs while bringing valuable foreign exchange to India.

UKTMP JSC, one of the world's leading titanium producers, operates as a vertically integrated entity with expertise spanning from raw material extraction to the production of high-value titanium products. Its products, which are recognized globally by aerospace giants like Boeing and Airbus, are predominantly exported to developed countries. This collaboration allows UKTMP JSC to leverage IREL’s quality minerals and rare earth compounds, securing a reliable supply of titanium slag for its titanium sponge production facilities.

Dr. A.K. Mohanty, Secretary of DAE, lauded the Indo-Kazakh venture, emphasizing its alignment with India's ongoing mission of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliance), particularly in the critical sector of titanium slag production. He highlighted the partnership’s significance, especially as it comes during the platinum jubilee year of the Department of Atomic Energy, marking a landmark achievement for the country.

Enhancing Strategic Synergies in the Titanium Sector

The formation of IREUK Titanium Limited represents a synergy between IREL's extensive mineral resources and UKTMP JSC’s technological expertise. This venture is positioned to transform India’s titanium landscape by building an advanced production facility for titanium slag using cutting-edge technology provided by UKTMP JSC. Titanium slag produced by the new joint venture will be essential for the downstream production of titanium sponge, a material in high demand across industries, including aerospace, defence, and medical applications.

This partnership aligns closely with the government’s vision of fostering domestic manufacturing capabilities and reducing dependency on imports. By investing in titanium slag production, IREUK Titanium Limited is poised to contribute significantly to India's economic growth and technological advancement in the titanium sector, while bolstering ties with Kazakhstan—a key strategic partner.

Through this joint venture, IREL and UKTMP JSC will not only enhance their brand value but also catalyze the titanium sector’s development in India and Kazakhstan, reinforcing the long-standing diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.