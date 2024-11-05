Left Menu

Qatar and India Fortify Ties in Battle Against Money Laundering

A Qatari delegation led by Sheikh Ahmed Al Thani visited India's Financial Intelligence Unit, headed by Vivek Aggarwal, to bolster cooperation against money laundering and terrorism financing. The meeting examined existing practices, discussed technological initiatives, and highlighted areas for enhanced collaboration between the two nations' financial intelligence units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:40 IST
India-Qatar Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) meet in New Delhi to enhance cooperation (Images: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile delegation from Qatar's Financial Intelligence Unit, directed by Sheikh Ahmed Al Thani, concluded a landmark visit to India, aimed at reinforcing collaborations in combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

During the two-day visit, discussion points included a review of anti-money laundering strategies and potential areas for joint initiatives. Both units examined technological systems, with special emphasis on India's FIU's partnerships and information exchange mechanisms.

Qatar praised the advanced capabilities of India's FINNET 2.0 IT system and expressed interest in India's Private-Private Partnership initiatives for AML/CFT. Informal cooperation has been ongoing, further solidified by a 2016 Memorandum of Understanding between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

