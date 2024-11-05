Qatar and India Fortify Ties in Battle Against Money Laundering

A high-profile delegation from Qatar's Financial Intelligence Unit, directed by Sheikh Ahmed Al Thani, concluded a landmark visit to India, aimed at reinforcing collaborations in combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

During the two-day visit, discussion points included a review of anti-money laundering strategies and potential areas for joint initiatives. Both units examined technological systems, with special emphasis on India's FIU's partnerships and information exchange mechanisms.

Qatar praised the advanced capabilities of India's FINNET 2.0 IT system and expressed interest in India's Private-Private Partnership initiatives for AML/CFT. Informal cooperation has been ongoing, further solidified by a 2016 Memorandum of Understanding between the two nations.

