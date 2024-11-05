Record-Breaking Special Train Services Fail to Alleviate Overcrowding

Despite the Railway Board announcing an impressive 73% increase in special train services during the festival season, overcrowding remains a significant issue for travelers. From October 1 to November 30, a total of 7,663 special trains were operated, a substantial rise from last year's 4,429.

However, social media platforms are flooded with passengers' accounts of congestion, including pictures and videos showing packed compartments and extreme crowding at major railway stations. The visuals have sparked widespread concern over the efficacy of current measures to handle peak travel demands.

According to official figures, Indian Railways managed a record single-day passenger count on November 4, carrying over 1.2 crore passengers. Despite these efforts, passenger complaints about the lack of adequate space and comfort continue, as many are forced to endure lengthy journeys in undesirable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)