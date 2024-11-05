Left Menu

Record-Breaking Special Train Services Fail to Alleviate Overcrowding

Indian Railways' efforts to meet festival season travel demand by increasing special train services by 73% have been overshadowed by viral social media posts depicting severe overcrowding. Despite additional services, passengers share experiences of cramped conditions, sparking concerns about railway capacity and management during peak travel periods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:30 IST
Record-Breaking Special Train Services Fail to Alleviate Overcrowding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite the Railway Board announcing an impressive 73% increase in special train services during the festival season, overcrowding remains a significant issue for travelers. From October 1 to November 30, a total of 7,663 special trains were operated, a substantial rise from last year's 4,429.

However, social media platforms are flooded with passengers' accounts of congestion, including pictures and videos showing packed compartments and extreme crowding at major railway stations. The visuals have sparked widespread concern over the efficacy of current measures to handle peak travel demands.

According to official figures, Indian Railways managed a record single-day passenger count on November 4, carrying over 1.2 crore passengers. Despite these efforts, passenger complaints about the lack of adequate space and comfort continue, as many are forced to endure lengthy journeys in undesirable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024