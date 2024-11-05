Left Menu

Challenges and Strategies: JK Tyre & Industries Faces Financial Slowdown

JK Tyre & Industries reported a 42% decline in profit for the September quarter, attributed to increased natural rubber prices and disrupted supply chains. Despite the downturn, they maintain a strong presence in the electric vehicle bus market and expect demand to improve in the year's second half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:39 IST
Challenges and Strategies: JK Tyre & Industries Faces Financial Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JK Tyre & Industries faced a significant financial setback, announcing a 42% decline in its consolidated Profit After Tax to Rs 144.25 crore for the September quarter. The company had reported a higher PAT of Rs 250.25 crore in the previous year, according to official regulatory filings.

The firm's total income fell by 6.7% to Rs 3,643.15 crore in the current fiscal year's second quarter, down from Rs 3,905.32 crore in the same period last year. This drop is largely attributed to a surge in natural rubber prices due to unfavorable weather and supply chain issues.

Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania noted that, despite challenges, JK Tyre maintained strong market share across OEM and replacement markets in the electric vehicle bus sector. Improved export performance partially mitigated domestic market slowdowns, with future growth anticipated from festive demand and resumed infrastructure investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024