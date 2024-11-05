India's Home Textile Industry Weaves Growth Amidst Global Trends

The Indian home textile industry is poised for a 6-8% revenue increase this fiscal year, bolstered by robust demand from major export destinations like the United States and growth in the domestic market, according to a recent report by Crisil Ratings.

After rebounding with a 9-10% growth last fiscal, the industry aims for continued expansion amid resilient consumer spending in the US and strategic domestic market developments, despite logistical hurdles that persist.

Crisil's report highlights that stable credit profiles, buoyed by healthy cash accruals and moderate capital expenditure, will bolster the industry's competitive edge, as companies leverage close alignment of domestic cotton prices with international rates.

