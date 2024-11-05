Left Menu

India's Home Textile Industry Weaves Growth Amidst Global Trends

India's home textile industry anticipates a 6-8% growth in revenue this financial year, powered by strong US export demand and domestic expansion. Despite logistics challenges, companies maintain stable credit profiles with healthy cash flow and moderate capital expenditure, ensuring competitiveness in the global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:42 IST
The Indian home textile industry is poised for a 6-8% revenue increase this fiscal year, bolstered by robust demand from major export destinations like the United States and growth in the domestic market, according to a recent report by Crisil Ratings.

After rebounding with a 9-10% growth last fiscal, the industry aims for continued expansion amid resilient consumer spending in the US and strategic domestic market developments, despite logistical hurdles that persist.

Crisil's report highlights that stable credit profiles, buoyed by healthy cash accruals and moderate capital expenditure, will bolster the industry's competitive edge, as companies leverage close alignment of domestic cotton prices with international rates.

