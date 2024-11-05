Tragic Collision: Bus Hits Motorcycle on Dhampur Roads

A tragic accident unfolded in Dhampur when a roadways bus collided with a motorcycle, leading to the deaths of two individuals, among them a teenager, on Tuesday afternoon, according to local police reports.

Sarvam Singh, Dhampur Circle Officer, stated that the deadly incident took place near Khadana bridge as the bus crashed into the motorcycle from the rear. Ramesh, 65, and Lucky, 16, were killed, while another man, Subhash, was seriously injured.

Following initial medical attention, Subhash was referred to Bijnor district headquarters for further treatment. Investigations continue, as the bus driver fled the accident scene, leaving the vehicle behind, and postmortems have been completed on the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)