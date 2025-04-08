High Court Upholds Death Penalty for Indian Mujahideen Operatives

In a significant ruling, the Telangana High Court has upheld the death penalty for five leaders of the banned terror group, Indian Mujahideen, involved in the deadly 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blast. This attack tragically claimed 18 lives and injured 131 individuals.

The court dismissed an appeal from the convicts, affirming the judgment of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court delivered in 2016. The bench of Justice K Lakhshman and Justice P Sree Sudha confirmed the trial court's decision, emphasizing the severity of the crime.

Those convicted include IM co-founder Mohd Ahmed Sidibapa, alias Yasin Bhatkal, Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rahman, alias Waqas, and others. The two explosions occurred in a bustling commercial area, highlighting the continued threat posed by terrorism.

