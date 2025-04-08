Left Menu

High Court Upholds Death Penalty for Indian Mujahideen Operatives

The Telangana High Court affirmed the death penalty for five senior Indian Mujahideen operatives responsible for a 2013 bomb blast in Dilsukhnagar, resulting in 18 deaths and 131 injuries. The court upheld the NIA court’s 2016 decision, dismissing the operatives' appeal against the imposed sentences.

Updated: 08-04-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Telangana High Court has upheld the death penalty for five leaders of the banned terror group, Indian Mujahideen, involved in the deadly 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blast. This attack tragically claimed 18 lives and injured 131 individuals.

The court dismissed an appeal from the convicts, affirming the judgment of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court delivered in 2016. The bench of Justice K Lakhshman and Justice P Sree Sudha confirmed the trial court's decision, emphasizing the severity of the crime.

Those convicted include IM co-founder Mohd Ahmed Sidibapa, alias Yasin Bhatkal, Pakistani national Zia-ur-Rahman, alias Waqas, and others. The two explosions occurred in a bustling commercial area, highlighting the continued threat posed by terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

