Home Childbirth Tragedy: Husband Arrested for Wife’s Death

A tragic incident unfolded in Malappuram, where police arrested a man named Sirajudheen for the culpable homicide of his wife, Asma, who died during a home childbirth. The 35-year-old woman succumbed to excessive bleeding shortly after giving birth on April 5, raising serious legal and social questions.

Authorities have accused Sirajudheen of attempting to destroy evidence by transporting his wife's body from their rented residence to Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district. The investigation is ongoing, with police examining the roles of those present during the childbirth and probing whether there was a narrative promoted about the safety of home births.

This case has drawn the attention of Kerala's Health Minister Veena George, who condemned the incident as a deliberate act with dire implications. She highlighted emerging negative trends in society, despite the state's low maternal and infant mortality rates, underscoring the need for increased vigilance and awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)