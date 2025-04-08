Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Family of Four Perishes in Freak Accident

In Maharashtra's Wardha district, a family of four, including a couple and their two children, lost their lives following a collision with a tanker. The tragic accident occurred after their car swerved while trying to avoid a wild boar on the road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wardha | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:27 IST
Tragic Collision: Family of Four Perishes in Freak Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident claimed the lives of a couple and their two children in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Monday night. According to local police, the family's car collided with a tanker at Taroda.

The tragedy unfolded when the car driver attempted to dodge a wild boar that suddenly appeared on the road. The swerve caused a loss of control, leading to the fatal crash.

Authorities confirmed that all four occupants of the car—a man, his wife, and their two children—succumbed to their injuries. Investigations are ongoing to understand the complete circumstances of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025