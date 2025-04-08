Tragic Collision: Family of Four Perishes in Freak Accident

A devastating accident claimed the lives of a couple and their two children in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Monday night. According to local police, the family's car collided with a tanker at Taroda.

The tragedy unfolded when the car driver attempted to dodge a wild boar that suddenly appeared on the road. The swerve caused a loss of control, leading to the fatal crash.

Authorities confirmed that all four occupants of the car—a man, his wife, and their two children—succumbed to their injuries. Investigations are ongoing to understand the complete circumstances of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)