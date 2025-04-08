Hyderabad 2013 bomb blast: Telangana HC upholds death penalty to 5 convicts.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad 2013 bomb blast: Telangana HC upholds death penalty to 5 convicts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- High Court
- Hyderabad
- bomb blast
- death penalty
- convicts
- 2013
- bombing
- legal
- terrorism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
El Paso Shooter Offered Plea Deal to Avoid Death Penalty
Russia convicts 23 captured Ukrainians on terrorism charges in a trial that Kyiv denounced as a sham, reports AP.
Possible Death Penalty for Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero Amid U.S. Proceedings
UAE Court Issues Death Penalty Verdicts in High-Profile Murder Case
US Seeks Death Penalty in High-Profile CEO Assassination Case